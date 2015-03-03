GENEVA Negotiations on Iran's disputed nuclear programme have made more progress this year than in the past decade, Germany's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier addressed the United Nations-backed Conference on Disarmament in Geneva as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the Swiss town of Montreux with the aim of securing a framework agreement by the end of March.

Steinmeier, referring to the major powers, told the forum: "The talks between the E3+3 and Iran are also advancing well. I would even go so far as to say that in 10 years of negotiations, we never achieved as much progress as we have made this year."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)