TUNIS Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on Monday he was optimistic that talks with world powers in Baghdad next month would make progress towards resolving what he described as Iran's "manufactured" nuclear file.

"I see that we are at the beginning of the end of what I call the manufactured Iran file," he told reporters in Tunis, where he is on an official visit.

"At the Baghdad meeting, I see more progress and more steps will be taken towards resolving this manufactured file," he added, speaking in Arabic. "We are optimistic. The last meeting in Istanbul came up with results that satisfied both sides."

