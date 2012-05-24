BAGHDAD World powers are hindering talks in Baghdad with Iran over its nuclear programme, creating a "difficult atmosphere", an Iranian delegation official said on Thursday.

The so-called P5+1 nations -- United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany -- have pushed Iran for concessions on its uranium enrichment programme, following a 15-month diplomatic freeze and talks in Istanbul last month.

"What we heard in Istanbul was more interesting... We believe the reason P5+1 is not able to reach a result is America," the official said, asking not to be named. "(P5+1) came to Baghdad without a clear mandate so we think the atmosphere is difficult."

(Reporting by Patrick Markey, editing by Diana Abdallah)