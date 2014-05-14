Video cameras are set up for the start of a news conference at the United Nations headquarters building (Vienna International Center) in Vienna May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The United Nations headquarters building (Vienna International Centre) is pictured in Vienna May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wait for the start of talks in Vienna May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Iran and six world powers started a new round of nuclear negotiations on Wednesday, aiming to reach an agreement on Tehran's disputed atomic activities by late July.

After three months of broad discussions between Iran and the United States, France, Russia, Britain, China and Germany, the sides plan during their May 14-16 meeting in the Austrian capital to start drafting the text of a final accord that could put an end to years of hostility and mistrust.

Wide differences must still be overcome, especially regarding the size of Iran's uranium enrichment programme, and a successful outcome is far from guaranteed.

Iran denies Western allegations that it has been seeking to develop the capability to make atomic bombs, saying its nuclear programme is a peaceful energy project.

