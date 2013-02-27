U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to members of the U.S. Embassy in Paris February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

PARIS U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday that two days of nuclear talks between Iran and world powers had been useful and said a serious engagement by Iran could lead to a longer-term, comprehensive agreement.

Kerry, who was in Paris meeting the French president and his counterpart Laurent Fabius during a tour of Europe, repeated that Washington was ready to hold bilateral talks with Iran.

He added: "Iran knows what it needs to do, the president has made clear his determination to implement his policy that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," he added.

