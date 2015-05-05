Negotiators of Iran and six world powers face each other at a table in the historic basement of Palais Coburg hotel in Vienna April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

BRUSSELS Negotiators from the European Union and Iran will resume talks on a deal to control Tehran's nuclear programme on May 12 in Vienna, the EU said on Tuesday, adding that they would be joined by officials from six world powers on May 15.

"The EU Political Director Helga Schmid and Iranian Deputy negotiators Abbas Araghchi and Madjid Takht Ravanchi will resume their work on 12 May in Vienna," the European Commission said.

Officials of similar rank from the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany will join the talks three days later, on Friday, May 15.

"Negotiators will continue their work on the drafting of the main text of a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, based on the key understandings reached on April 2 in Lausanne and started last week in New York," the EU said. "In the meantime, technical experts will continue their work on the drafting of the annexes to the main text."

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Larry King)