DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday further measures were still needed at marathon negotiations in Vienna to resolve a long running dispute over the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme, ISNA news agency reported.

"It might seem we have reached the top of the mountain. But no, there are still steps needed to be taken,” the agency quoted him as saying. "Even if we fail ... we have performed our duty.”

