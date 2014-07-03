VIENNA Talks between Iran and six world powers aimed at clinching a deal on Iran's contested nuclear programme should include human rights concerns, the U.N. human rights chief said on Thursday.

U.N. Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said the United Nations was especially worried about executions in Iran, including the planned execution of a woman convicted of murdering her husband at the age of 17.

"These very many acts of execution stemming from trials that we feel are not fair or trials on spurious charges are all huge concerns," she told journalists on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna.

"I do encourage that any talks with Iran fully cover the human rights situation. We do need a commitment on the part of Iran that they will protect the human rights of their citizens."

Iran and the six world powers earlier resumed talks to secure a long-term deal later this month on the scope of Tehran's nuclear programme, seeking to bridge still wide gaps in negotiating positions.

Pillay said last week more than 250 people were believed to have been executed in Iran this year.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)