Iran scorns Trump, rebuffs U.S. warning on missiles
DUBAI Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday dismissed the U.S. decision to put Iran "on notice" over its missile tests and called President Donald Trump the "real face" of American corruption.
UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Thursday called for a diplomatic solution to the nuclear standoff with Tehran in an apparent reaction to media speculation that Israel might attack Iran's atomic facilities.
"He (Ban) reiterates his call for Iran's compliance with all relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency," U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters.
"The secretary-general reiterates his belief that a negotiated rather than a military solution is the only way to resolve this issue," he said.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
BEIRUT/GENEVA The Syrian government executed up to 13,000 prisoners in mass hangings and carried out systematic torture at a military jail near Damascus, rights watchdog Amnesty International said on Tuesday.
AMMAN Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said his family did not "own" the country they have run for 46 years, saying he would step aside if the Syrian people choose another leader in an election.