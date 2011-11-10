UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Thursday called for a diplomatic solution to the nuclear standoff with Tehran in an apparent reaction to media speculation that Israel might attack Iran's atomic facilities.

"He (Ban) reiterates his call for Iran's compliance with all relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency," U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters.

"The secretary-general reiterates his belief that a negotiated rather than a military solution is the only way to resolve this issue," he said.

