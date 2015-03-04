VIENNA The United States called on Iran on Wednesday to step up cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog to resolve concerns its atomic programme might have had military dimensions, in remarks delivered to the body's board of governors.

Echoing comments by the head of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency this week, the United States said the U.N. investigation into Iran's nuclear programme, which the country has been stalling, should not be open-ended.

The U.N. investigation runs parallel to negotiations between Iran and six world powers to reach an interim agreement on its nuclear programme by the end of the month.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans)