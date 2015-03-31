LAUSANNE, Switzerland The United States is willing to continue working passed the Tuesday midnight deadline to reach a preliminary nuclear deal with Iran and other powers if it appears that progress is being made, a senior State Department official said.

"Our team is evaluating where we are throughout the day and making decisions about the best path forward," the official said.

"We will of course keep working if we are continuing to make progress, including into tomorrow (Wednesday) it it’s useful to do so."

