LAUSANNE, Switzerland U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will stay in Lausanne until at least Thursday morning to continue negotiations with Iran over its disputed nuclear programme, his spokeswoman Marie Harf said on Wednesday.

"We continue to make progress but have not reached a political understanding," she said. "Therefore, Secretary Kerry will remain in Lausanne until at least Thursday morning to continue the negotiations."‎ ‎

