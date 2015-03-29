WASHINGTON House Speaker John Boehner said Iran would not hold up its end of any agreement over its nuclear program, and that he was ready to ratchet up sanctions on the country if needed.

Boehner said on CNN's state of the union that Iran's leaders "have no intention of keeping their word," and the fact that they are even negotiating is evidence current sanctions on Iran are working.

Boehner opposes an agreement the Obama administration and other countries are negotiating to try to convince Iran to curtail its nuclear program in return for an easing of economic sanctions.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Susan Thomas)