WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama, in a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, expressed his appreciation for China's role in the Iran nuclear talks, the White House said on Tuesday.

The two leaders spoke on Monday, the White House said in a statement. China joined the United States, Russia, France the United Kingdom and Germany in negotiating a deal aimed at limiting Iran's ability to obtain a nuclear weapon.

