WASHINGTON Concrete has been poured into the core of Iran's Arak nuclear reactor, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday, a move critical to the implementation of the nuclear agreement Tehran reached with major powers.

U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby confirmed the concrete has been poured into the reactor's central vessel. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday the core of the reactor had been removed and was to be filled with concrete and destroyed.

The removal of the central vessel, or calandria, is a key part of last year's Iran nuclear deal.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, Doina Chiacu)