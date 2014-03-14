VIENNA The United States hopes disagreements with Russia over the escalating crisis in Ukraine will not undermine cooperation with Moscow in negotiations with Iran on curtailing its nuclear program, a senior U.S. administration official said on Friday.

"We all hope that the incredibly difficult situation in Ukraine will not create issues for this negotiation," the U.S. official said in a conference call from Washington.

"We hope that whatever happens in the days ahead, whatever actions that we in the international community take depending upon the decisions and the choices that Russia makes, that any actions that Russia subsequently takes will not put the negotiations at risk," the official said.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau)