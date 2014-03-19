VIENNA It will be very difficult to overcome differences between Iran and six world powers over Tehran's uranium enrichment programme, though all parties aim to adhere to their 6-month deadline to reach a nuclear deal, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.

"It's a gap (on enrichment) that's going to take some hard work to get to a place where we can find agreement," the senior U.S. administration official said after the latest round of negotiations on Iran's atomic programme in Vienna.

The official said there were many elements involved in Iran's enrichment activity that would need to be settled, including monitoring, the Natanz and Fordow enrichment facilities, and Iran's stockpiles of the material.

"Everybody has some work to do to follow up on that discussion," the official said, adding that Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United States and Iran all hoped to honour the late-July deadline they set in November for a long-term nuclear deal between the six powers and Iran.

That deadline was agreed as part of an interim deal reached in November under which Iran froze some parts of its atomic programme in exchange for limited sanctions relief.

The differences over Iran's planned Arak heavy-water reactor, which Western powers fear could yield weapons-grade plutonium, remained similarly wide, the administration official said. Iran says it is for peaceful medical purposes.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Mark Heinrich)