Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addresses the 28th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MONTREUX, Switzerland Iran on Tuesday rejected as "unacceptable" U.S. President Barack Obama's demand that it freeze sensitive nuclear activities for at least 10 years but said it would continue talks on a deal, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Iran laid out the position as the U.S. and Iranian foreign ministers met for a second day of negotiations and as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a stinging critique of the agreement that they are trying to work out.

Iran's Mohammed Javad Zarif and the United States' John Kerry met a day after Obama told Reuters that Iran must commit to a verifiable halt of at least 10 years on sensitive nuclear work for a landmark atomic deal to be reached.

"Iran will not accept excessive and illogical demands," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying by Fars.

"Obama’s stance ... is expressed in unacceptable and threatening phrases ... ," he reportedly said, adding that talks with Kerry in Switzerland would nonetheless carry on.

The aim of the negotiations is to persuade Iran to restrain its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from sanctions that have crippled the oil exporter's economy, thereby reducing the risk of war over the protracted stand-off.

The United States and some of its allies, notably Israel, suspect Iran of using its civil nuclear programme as a cover to develop a nuclear weapons capability. Iran denies this, saying it is for peaceful purposes such as generating electricity.

Speaking before the U.S. Congress in Washington, Netanyahu warned Obama against accepting a nuclear deal with Iran that would be a "countdown to a potential nuclear nightmare" by a country that "will always be an enemy of America".

"If the deal now being negotiated is accepted by Iran, that deal will not prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons - it will all but guarantee that Iran will get those nuclear weapons

lots of them," the Israeli leader said in a 39-minute point-by-point critique of Obama's Iran diplomacy.

A senior U.S. administration official said Netanyahu had failed to offer an alternative in his speech.

"Simply demanding that Iran completely capitulate is not a plan, nor would any country support us in that position. The prime minister offered no concrete action plan," the official said, speaking on background.

Kerry and Zarif held three rounds of talks in the Swiss lakeside town of Montreux, negotiating during most of Netanyahu's extended criticism of their efforts in Washington.

Netanyahu wants the Iranians stripped of nuclear projects that might be used to get a bomb. Washington deems the Israeli demand unrealistic.

Despite the tough tone of Zarif's remarks quoted by Fars, the Iranian struck a more conciliatory tone when he spoke to reporters after two hours of talks with Kerry in the morning.

Asked if the two sides had reached an agreement, Zarif replied: "We'll try, that's why we are here."

"The only way to move forward is though negotiations."

Speaking after the morning round of talks, Kerry told reporters: "We're working away. Productively."

The two sides have set a deadline of late March to reach a framework agreement and of June for a comprehensive final settlement to curb Iran's nuclear activity to ensure it cannot be put to bomb making in return for easing economic sanctions.

Iran wants a swift end to sanctions in any deal -- one of the sticking points in the high-level negotiations.

While the United States has played the lead role in the talks with Iran, it is representing five other major powers: Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia -- a group collectively known both as the P5+1 and the E3+3.

Speaking in Geneva, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier sounded an upbeat note, saying the negotiations had made more progress in the past year than in the previous decade.

"The talks between the E3+3 and Iran are also advancing well," he told the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament. "I would even go so far as to say that in 10 years of negotiations, we never achieved as much progress as we have made this year."

(Additional reporting by Lucien Libert in Montreux, Parisa Hafezi in Ankara, Stephanie Nebehay, Tom Miles in Geneva, Dan Williams and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Editing by Ralph Boulton)