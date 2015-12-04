A security official stands in front of the Bushehr nuclear reactor, 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Tehran, August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) speaks with Hossein Fereydoun (C), the brother of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (R), before the Secretary and Foreign Minister addressed an international press corps gathered at the Austria Center in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/US State Department/Handout via Reuters

ATHENS U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday that preventing Iran developing a nuclear weapon in future was more important now than "ambiguities" about its past military efforts.

Kerry said it would be premature to comment on a leaked report by the U.N. atomic watchdog that strongly suggested Tehran had a nuclear weapons programme for years until 2003, since deliberations were not completed.

But he told a news conference on a visit to Greece: "Nobody has had any doubts whatsoever about Iran's past military endeavours. From the get-go, we have consistently said we know that Iran was pursuing a nuclear project."

What really mattered now, Kerry said, was "making certain that none of whatever happened in the past can happen going forward into the future".

That was why full implementation of the agreement reached on July 14 between Iran and six major powers on curbing its nuclear programme was crucial, he added.

Iran has always denied that its nuclear programme had any military component or intention.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Paul Taylor; editing by Ralph Boulton)