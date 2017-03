U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond (C ) and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) arrive for a group picture at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

VIENNA U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said that a nuclear pact agreed by Iran and six major powers on Tuesday was a step away from conflict and proliferation.

"This is the good deal that we have sought," Kerry told a news conference after the agreement, under which Iran will limit its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions, was announced.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by John Irish)