WASHINGTON The United States and Iran disagree on what sanctions relief, if any, might be provided if Iran takes steps to curtail its atomic program, and any easing would be proportionate to Iran's actions, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said the Obama administration has not yet decided whether to urge the U.S. Congress to refrain from imposing additional sanctions on Iran - a request it made ahead of this week's talks on the issue.

Six major powers and Iran wrapped up talks in Geneva about the Iranian nuclear program on Wednesday and diplomats said Iran appears ready to scale back activity that could be useful in the development of nuclear bombs, suggesting Tehran is willing to compromise in return for relief from harsh economic sanctions.

Details of Iran's proposals, presented in two days of talks with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, have not been released and Western officials were unsure if Iran was ready to go far enough to reach a breakthrough deal.

In a clear sign of hope, however, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said it was agreed to hold the next round of negotiations in three weeks in Geneva, and Iran's chief negotiator praised this week's meetings as "fruitful."

"There remain differences (about) what sanctions relief might be appropriate," Psaki said at her daily briefing in Washington. "Anything we would do would be proportionate" to Iran's steps on curbing its nuclear program, she added.

As with a U.S. official who briefed reporters in Geneva, Psaki struck a somewhat upbeat tone.

"We have never had detailed technical discussions at this level before," she said, adding that the Iranian delegation had laid out "what they might do as a first step, and also, what should be in a final step." She provided no details on these steps.

Psaki said technical experts from Iran and the major powers will meet before the November 7-8 talks but did not say when or where.

