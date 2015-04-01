Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
WASHINGTON The United States is at the end of negotiations aimed at reaching a political agreement over Iran's nuclear capabilities, the White House said on Wednesday, as the deadline to reach such a deal lapsed on Tuesday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest did not indicate that international negotiators would reach an agreement, but he told reporters that the amount of time spent on the issue means the efforts should soon come to an end.
"The time has come for Iran to make some decisions," Earnest said.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Eric Beech)
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.