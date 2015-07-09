WASHINGTON Negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme can continue as long as the countries involved are committed to resolving issues blocking an agreement, even if talks are extended beyond the latest self-imposed deadline, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

"What the president and the negotiating team are looking for is a genuine commitment on the part of everybody sitting around the table, including both the Iranians and our P5+1 partners, to try to constructively resolve the remaining sticking points," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest. "And as long as there's tangible evidence that there's a constructive effort under way then the talks will continue."

