Iranian workers stand in front of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, about 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Tehran in this file picture taken October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mehr News Agency/Majid Asgaripour/Files

WASHINGTON The White House on Friday said it will rely on international experts to ensure that Iran is living up to its commitments to curtail its nuclear programme.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) report on Iran's compliance with the nuclear agreement is more than a technicality and there is ample reason to distrust Iran.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Walsh)