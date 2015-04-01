Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday that it has not received tangible, specific commitments from Iran over its nuclear capabilities as international negotiations for a political framework for such an agreement continue past its Tuesday deadline.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the talks continue to be productive, but that there are gaps that still remain.
He also said the United States is prepared to walk away from the negotiations if necessary.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards and Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech)
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.