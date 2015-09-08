Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
WASHINGTON The White House said on Tuesday the Obama administration is "gratified" by the support of the 41 senators who have pledged to back the Iran nuclear deal.
The number of senators who have voiced their support for the deal, which aims to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, reached 41 on Tuesday, enough votes to block a motion of disapproval in the Senate.
