WASHINGTON Iran has made important progress in its effort to implement the international agreement to curtail its nuclear programme, but its actions must still be independently verified, the White House said on Friday.

"We want to make sure they don't cut any corners," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a briefing.

He said Iran would not receive sanctions relief until the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirms it has complied with the agreement. Earnest said he had no update on the timing of the implementation of the nuclear deal.

