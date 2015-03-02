GENEVA Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday Tehran would try to "go as far as we can" in negotiations with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry about Iran's disputed nuclear programme.

Zarif, asked if he was confident about the talks scheduled with Kerry in the Swiss town of Montreux on Tuesday, told Reuters Television in Geneva: "We will try. We will try to go as far as we can."

Zarif and Kerry, who addressed the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, were heading later to Montreux for their talks, to be followed later this week by talks there between political directors from the major powers and Iran.

