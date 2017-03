LAUSANNE, Switzerland Iranian foreign minister said on Thursday said solutions have been found for disputes with the six major powers over Tehran's nuclear programme.

"Found solutions, ready to start drafting immediately," Zarif said on his Twitter account after eight days of talks in the Swiss city of Lausanne. He was referring to the drafting of a comprehensive nuclear accord, the deadline for which is June 30.

