Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addresses journalists during a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias (not pictured) in Athens May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

DUBAI It is worth missing the June 30 deadline in nuclear talks between Iran and world powers by a few days in order to get a good deal, Iran's foreign minister was quoted as saying on Monday.

Mohammad Javad Zarif's comments were the second indication on Monday that the talks may overrun, after a spokesman for Germany's foreign ministry said the deadline was tight.

"Reaching a good nuclear deal is more important than missing the deadline by a few days," Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA and other Iranian agencies. "There are still differences ... some political and some technical."

Zarif was speaking after arriving in Luxembourg for discussions with his counterparts from Britain, France and Germany, and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Iran is hoping to reach a deal with six world powers that would curb its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from international sanctions. The talks have made progress but a number of issues are still unresolved.

(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Tom Heneghan)