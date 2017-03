Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif stands on the balcony of Palais Coburg, the venue for nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday Iran and the major powers were working hard to reach a nuclear deal, but would not be rushed.

"We're working hard, but not rushed to get the job done," he said on his twitter account.

