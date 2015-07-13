VIENNA Iran's foreign minister said on Monday he was open to continuing nuclear talks with major power for as long as necessary hours before another deadline to end more than the 12-year dispute was due to expire.

"There shouldn't be any extension," Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency. "But we can continue the talks as long as it is necessary,” he said ahead of a bilateral with his Chinese counterpart.

The latest deadline is set to end at midnight on Monday.

(Reporting By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in Dubai; writing by John Irish; editing by Arshad Mohammed)