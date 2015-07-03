Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
DUBAI Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday Iran and world powers had never been closer to a nuclear deal but that there was no guarantee of success.
In a statement broadcast on Youtube, Zarif added: "I see hope because I see emergence of reason over illusion. I sense that my negotiating partners have recognised that coercion and pressure never lead to lasting solutions but to more conflict and further hostility."
(Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Gareth Jones)
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.