Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi (L) meet with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured) at a hotel in Vienna, Austria July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria -

DUBAI Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday Iran and world powers had never been closer to a nuclear deal but that there was no guarantee of success.

In a statement broadcast on Youtube, Zarif added: "I see hope because I see emergence of reason over illusion. I sense that my negotiating partners have recognised that coercion and pressure never lead to lasting solutions but to more conflict and further hostility."

