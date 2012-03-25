SEOUL U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday there was still time to resolve the Iranian nuclear standoff through diplomacy but that the window for such a solution was closing.

Obama reiterated his position on the Iran nuclear issue after talks with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of a nuclear security summit in Seoul.

"I believe there is a window of time to solve this diplomatically but that window is closing," Obama told reporters.

He has pressed Israel to hold off on any attack on Iran's nuclear sites to give sanctions and diplomacy time to work. But he has said military action remains an option if all else fails.

(Reporting by Alister Bull, writing by Matt Spetalnick)