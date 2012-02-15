The Phase 4 and Phase 5 gas refineries are seen in Assalouyeh, 1,000 km (621 miles) south of Tehran, January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

TEHRAN Iran has stopped oil exports to six European states in retaliation for European Union sanctions imposed on the Islamic state's key export, its English-language Press TV reported on Wednesday.

"Iran cuts its oil exports to six European countries," Press TV reported.

Press TV said Iran has stopped exporting oil to Netherlands, Greece, France, Portugal, Spain and Italy.

Brent crude oil prices were up $1 a barrel to $118.35 shortly after the announcement.

The EU's 27 member states have decided to stop importing crude from Iran from July 1 over its disputed nuclear programme, which the West says is aimed at building bombs. Iran denies this.

Iran's oil minister said on February 4 that the Islamic state would certainly cut its oil exports to "some" European countries.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely)