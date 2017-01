Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to reporters during the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

DOHA Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh will not attend informal talks between some OPEC members in Doha on Friday, two OPEC sources said, adding that Iran's OPEC governor would represent Iran.

Earlier on Wednesday, an Algerian energy source said a number of energy ministers from OPEC countries would meet in Doha on Friday to try to build consensus over the group's decision in September to limit oil output.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Susan Fenton)