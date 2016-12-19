HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
BEIRUT National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has signed a short-term contract with Eni (ENI.MI) to sell crude, an Iranian official said on Monday, as it seeks to revive the agreement it had with the Italian oil major prior to sanctions on Tehran.
"The National Iranian Oil Company has sold one cargo of crude oil to this Italian company," Mohsen Ghamsari, director for international affairs at the NIOC was quoted as saying by Mehr news agency, adding that the negotiations were underway to sign a long term deal.
"If the deal is signed we are ready to sell 100,000 barrels of crude oil to Eni," Ghamsari said.
He added a contract has also been signed with Italy's Saras (SRS.MI) to sell crude oil.
Eni was one of the main buyers of Iranian oil prior to the sanctions, which were lifted in January.
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co , Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.