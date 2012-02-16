Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
MOSCOW Iran's ambassador to Russia said plans to cut off supplies of Iranian crude to Europe would only benefit the Islamic republic, which in the past has been heavily dependent on imported fuel due to restricted refining capacity.
"As an engineer myself I can say that if there is an embargo, it will only help us, because we can refine crude oil and sell it with added value," Ambassador Seyed Sajjadi said.
"The Iranian people will show that they can use the embargo as an opportunity."
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin)
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".