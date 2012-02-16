MOSCOW Iran's ambassador to Russia said plans to cut off supplies of Iranian crude to Europe would only benefit the Islamic republic, which in the past has been heavily dependent on imported fuel due to restricted refining capacity.

"As an engineer myself I can say that if there is an embargo, it will only help us, because we can refine crude oil and sell it with added value," Ambassador Seyed Sajjadi said.

"The Iranian people will show that they can use the embargo as an opportunity."

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin)