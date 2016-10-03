DUBAI Iran has sold its first cargoes of natural gas condensate and crude oil to British companies, the director of international affairs at National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said on Monday.

"A cargo of one million barrels of natural gas condensate was delivered to BP," Mohsen Ghamsari was quoted as saying by Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency.

"So far NIOC has sold two cargos of crude oil and gas condensate to two British companies," Ghamsari said, without naming the second company.

Iran has been seeking new customers for its crude oil and condensate production as it works to boost its output and export levels since the lifting of international sanctions in January.

Ghamsari said negotiations are underway for NIOC to sign long-term contracts with BP and Royal Dutch Shell, Mehr reported.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Tom Hogue)