TEHRAN Iran's Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi said on Tuesday his country would try to maintain current output levels for the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries when the crude producers' group next meet, ILNA news agency reported.

"Iran's policy would definitely be to maintain the current production quotas," Qasemi said, according to ILNA.

