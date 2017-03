DUBAI Iran will probably give up on a multi-billion-dollar pipeline project to supply gas to Pakistan, Iran's oil minister was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency on Wednesday.

"The contract for supplying gas to Pakistan is likely to be annulled," Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told reporters on the sidelines of a gas forum in Tehran on Wednesday.

Iran has almost completed the pipeline to the Pakistan border, but Pakistan has made little progress on laying its leg of the long-planned pipeline, largely due to a lack of funds for the costly project and U.S. pressure to drop it.

(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; editing by Keiron Henderson)