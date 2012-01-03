WASHINGTON The Pentagon on Tuesday said it was not seeking a confrontation with Iran over transit in the Strait of Hormuz, even as it dismissed an Iranian military threat meant to keep U.S. aircraft carriers out of the Gulf.

"Our interest is in safe and secure maritime passage for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. That is our desire," said Pentagon spokesman George Little.

"No one in this government seeks confrontation over the Strait of Hormuz. It is important to lower the temperature."

The U.S. military earlier on Tuesday said it would keep sending aircraft carrier strike groups through the Gulf for "regularly scheduled movements" and in accordance with international law.

(Reporting By Phil Stewart and David Alexander)