LONDON Britain said on Tuesday it was trying to find out more about the arrest in Iran of a dual British-Iranian national, accused by Tehran of having links to Britain's intelligence services.

The arrest, the latest in a string of detentions of dual nationals over the past year, was made last week, according to state news agency IRNA.

"We are seeking information following the reported detention of a dual Iranian-British national in Iran," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

