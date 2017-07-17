FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Iranian president's brother hospitalised on second day of detention
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Middle East & North Africa
July 17, 2017 / 3:24 PM / in a day

Iranian president's brother hospitalised on second day of detention

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) speaks with Hossein Fereydoun (C), the brother of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (R), before the Secretary and Foreign Minister addressed an international press corps gathered at the Austria Center in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015.US State Department/Handout via Reuters

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The brother and close advisor of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was transferred to hospital on his second day of detention, according to reports on Iranian news sites.

Hossein Fereydoun was summoned for questioning on Saturday in a corruption case in which he faces unspecified charges. He was later detained when he could not post bail, which was set at more than 15 million dollars, according to Fars News. 

The Mehr news site later reported a representative had posted bail on Fereydoun's behalf on Monday evening so he would not need to return to prison from hospital. The site did not specify the amount of the bail posted.

Fereydoun is a senior diplomat who took part in the talks that led to a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers. Some Rouhani supporters have interpreted the charges against him as a move by the hard-line judiciary to discredit the president.

Fereydoun appeared in court on Monday but was transferred to hospital after appearing unwell, according to the Tasnim news site.

"Fereydoun’s health was not good from the moment he appeared in court and, ultimately, because his health situation became critical, the questioning session did not take place and the accused left the court in an ambulance," Tasnim reported.

No further information was provided about Fereydoun’s health. Rouhani has not made any official statement about his brother’s detention or hospitalisation.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by Larry King and Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.