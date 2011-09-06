TEHRAN Iranian police have arrested five al Qaeda members in an eastern province of the country, the official news agency IRNA quoted a senior police official as saying Tuesday.

"Five members of the terrorist al Qaeda group were arrested in Kerman province ... Two of them are not Iranian citizens," said Kerman police chief Hossein Chenarian.

"They were planning to carry out sabotage acts in Iran ... They wanted to deliver a huge amount of explosive material and weapons into the country." Since December, Iran has announced the arrest of at least nine al Qaeda members.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)