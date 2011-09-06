Boko Haram kills seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush
ABUJA Boko Haram fighters have killed seven Nigerian soldiers and wounded 19 more in an ambush on a road in the northeastern state of Borno, the military said on Friday.
TEHRAN Iranian police have arrested five al Qaeda members in an eastern province of the country, the official news agency IRNA quoted a senior police official as saying Tuesday.
"Five members of the terrorist al Qaeda group were arrested in Kerman province ... Two of them are not Iranian citizens," said Kerman police chief Hossein Chenarian.
"They were planning to carry out sabotage acts in Iran ... They wanted to deliver a huge amount of explosive material and weapons into the country." Since December, Iran has announced the arrest of at least nine al Qaeda members.
GENEVA A United Nations report on establishing a database of companies with business interests in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is set to be delayed until later this year, diplomats and activists said on Friday.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL Russia intervened to halt a clash between Syrian government forces and Turkey-backed Syrian rebels in northern Syria, sources on both sides said on Friday, the first confrontation between them as both sides fight Islamic State in the area.