DUBAI An Iranian provincial governor said on Tuesday there were no deaths in Iran due to an earthquake that struck a region near the Pakistani border.

"Fortunately, the earthquake resulted in no fatalities," Hatam Narouyi, the governor of Sistan and Baluchistan where the 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit, told the ISNA agency.

Five people were killed in southwestern Pakistan.

