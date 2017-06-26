LONDON A fire broke out on Monday at a sulphur storage tank in Iran's Isfahan oil refinery, injuring around 10 workers, the refining company's spokesman was quoted as saying by state television.

"Due to the high temperature, some sulphur caught fire, but it was soon extinguished... Around ten workers were suffering from respiratory problems caused by smoke and were treated at the scene," Mohammad Sadeq Hajian, spokesman for the Isfahan Oil Refining Company said.

Hajian denied earlier reports by some Iranian media outlets that around 100 workers at the refinery in central Iran had been injured.

An official at the refinery's fire department told Reuters that the incident was small and did not affect the plant's production.

