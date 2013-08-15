Russia's Putin says ceasefire in Syria on whole being observed
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
DUBAI Iran's parliament on Thursday approved all President Hassan Rouhani's big-name nominees for a cabinet of technocrats, which will have the task of implementing his plans to patch up relations with the world and ease international sanctions.
The parliament debated each of the 18 nominees over the course of four days, rejecting three minor candidates.
Rouhani's nominee for education minister, Mohammad Ali Najafi was turned down after coming under attack by conservative members of parliament for having ties to opposition leaders held under house arrest.
The proposed minister of science and Rouhani's nominee to head the ministry of sport were also rejected.
But parliament approved Rouhani's choice of foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, a U.S.-educated former U.N. ambassador who has been at the centre of several rounds of secret negotiations to try to overcome decades of estrangement between Washington and Tehran.
Rouhani, who took office on August 3, has promised to repair Iran's image abroad after eight years of confrontation under his predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
Parliament also approved Bijan Zanganeh, a former oil minister under the reformist president Mohammad Khatami, to return to that post where he will be charged with the task of increasing Iran's oil production and exports.
Western sanctions imposed over Iran's disputed nuclear programme have halved Tehran's oil exports since 2011, and its ageing oilfields need crucial maintenance.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said on Friday, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months.
BRUSSELS Poland will not be blackmailed by Western Europeans threatening to take away millions in European Union funds for standing up for its interests, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday, a day after Warsaw was badly defeated over who chairs EU summits.