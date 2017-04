Iran's President Hassan Rouhani sits during his meeting with the French president at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane De Sakutin/Pool

DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday he would do everything in his power to ensure free and fair elections on Feb. 26, after the hardline establishment disqualified large numbers of candidates.

"There should be no doubts in anyone's mind about these elections, and we must all work actively towards that," he said in an interview aired live on state television.

