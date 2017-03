DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani took the oath of office before parliament in Tehran on Sunday and is expected to name his cabinet later in day which he says will be chosen from figures across the political spectrum.

Rouhani, a relatively moderate cleric, pledged to uphold the constitution and protect the official religion of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a ceremony broadcast live on state television.

